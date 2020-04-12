Woman Reveals Secret Family With Julian Assange

(Newser) – Julian Assange had something going on in the Ecuadorian Embassy, it seems. A woman claims in a new video that she secretly had two children with the WikiLeaks founder as he hid in the embassy in London, the Washington Post reports. "I love Julian deeply and I am looking forward to marrying him," Stella Morris tells the Daily Mail, which posted the video. "Over the past five years I have discovered that love makes the most intolerable circumstances seem bearable but this is different—I am now terrified I will not see him alive again." Morris, a lawyer, says she met Assange in 2011 and began a relationship with him in 2015 when she was part of his legal team in the embassy.

The pair had 2-year-old Gabriel and 1-year-old Max while the lawyers battled rape and espionage charges against Assange, she says. Morris claims she's speaking up now because her 44-year-old fiance—who already has a lung condition and mental-health issues—should be freed from a London prison as the coronavirus moves through inmate populations. "I feel like Julian's life might be coming to an end," she says. Morris also suspects that US intelligence was behind an alleged attempt to steal one of their children's DNA. "I realized that I couldn’t really protect my family," she says. "I understood that the powers that were against Julian were ruthless and had ... no bounds to it." Assange's hearing for extradition to the US is set to resume in May, notes NBC News. (Read more Julian Assange stories.)

