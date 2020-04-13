White House: Trump Is Not Firing Fauci

(Newser) – No, President Trump doesn't plan to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, a White House spokesman said Monday. The clarification came after Trump set off speculation by retweeting a conservative criticism of Fauci, one that included a "FireFauci" hashtag. “This media chatter is ridiculous—President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci,” said spokesman Hogan Gidley, per the Wall Street Journal. "Dr. Fauci has been and remains a trusted adviser to President Trump."

story continues below

Fauci himself got things started when he said on CNN Sunday that the government "could have saved lives" had it moved faster on coronavirus guidelines such as social distancing. That led to a tweet from conservative DeAnna Lorraine, who accused Fauci of distorting the facts. Some Trump allies say Fauci and another medical adviser, Dr. Deborah Birx, are regularly undermining the president with such comments, reports NPR. (Fauci recently received enhanced federal security because of threats.)

