50th State Reports Coronavirus Death

(Newser) – The coronavirus pandemic has now claimed lives in all 50 states. Wyoming—the least populous state, with around 580,000 residents—reported its first death Monday, becoming the 50th state to do so, NBC reports. The Wyoming Department of Health says labs have confirmed 275 cases of COVID-19 and recorded another 98 probable cases. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said the state's first fatality was a hospitalized Johnson County man with underlying health conditions, reports the Cheyenne Post. "I am saddened to learn we have lost our first Wyoming citizen to COVID-19," the governor said. "This one was close to home and sadly serves as a grim reminder of the importance of following public health orders." In New York, the state with the most coronavirus cases, the death toll rose above 10,000 Monday.