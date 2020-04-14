Amy Schumer: We Named Our Son 'Genital' by Accident

(Newser) – The joke was apparently on Amy Schumer. Us Weekly reports that while appearing on the Tuesday episode of her podcast "3 Girls, 1 Keith," Schumer revealed that she had to change her nearly one-year-old's name. Gene, who was born on May 5, was originally given the middle name Attell after Schumer's comic friend Dave Attell. The problem comes when the names are strung together: As Schumer explains, "Do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name, is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son "Genital.'" The New York Post reports the new name is a nod to both Attell and Schumer's dad, whose middle name is also David. (Read more Amy Schumer stories.)