Talk of Reopening States Gives Dow a Boost

Stocks are ending with solid gains on Wall Street Tuesday as the market turns its attention to how and when authorities may begin to lift business shutdowns and limits on people's movements imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Big companies also started reporting their first-quarter earnings, giving investors an early peek into how the outbreak was affecting them. Johnson & Johnson rose after beating earnings estimates and raising its dividend, even though the health care giant also had to slash its outlook. JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo fell after saying they were bracing for losses on loans as millions of Americans became unemployed, the AP reports..

"Wall Street is encouraged simply by the conversation of a reopening of the economy,” says Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. The S&P 500 was up 3% as of 2:56 p.m. Eastern time, recovering all of its losses from a day earlier. The benchmark index surged 12% last week, though it remains about 16% below its all-time high set in February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved 543 points higher, or 2.3%, to 23,930. The Nasdaq climbed 4%. Technology stocks powered much of the rally. Microsoft climbed 4.9% and Apple rose 5.3%