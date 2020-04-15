 
Zoo Says It's Listed the Animals It Will 'Have to Slaughter First'

Neumünster Zoo is struggling amid the coronavirus
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 15, 2020 8:07 AM CDT

(Newser) – Germany's Neumünster Zoo isn't one you've probably heard of before, but it's making headlines over a jarring coronavirus-related announcement: that it might have to start feeding some of its animals to other ones. And it's not just theoretical. "We've listed the animals we'll have to slaughter first," said a rep for the zoo, per the BBC, though she didn't elaborate on the list.

That's the "worst" scenario, she explained, but another one isn't much better: The zoo is also prepared to euthanize animals who are in danger of starving to death. It expects revenue to be down nearly $200,000 this spring, and it isn't eligible for the country's small business relief. Also on the zoo-front, Wired takes a look at the steps zoos are taking to protect their animals from contracting COVID-19, from wearing protective gear to using antibacterial foot dips before entering animal enclosures. (An animal at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for coronavirus.)

