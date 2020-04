(Newser) – First Bernie, then Obama, and now a third big endorsement for Joe Biden. Boston.com reports that Elizabeth Warren has offered her thumbs-up for the former vice president, making her announcement Wednesday morning with a nearly four-minute video. "In this moment of crisis, it's more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective government—and I've seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild," Warren posted on Twitter. "Today, I'm proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States."

In the video, Warren takes a look back at Biden's Pennsylvania upbringing "on the ragged edge of the middle class," as well as how he's faced "unspeakable tragedy with fortitude and grace," referring to the death of his first wife and daughter in 1972, as well as the death of his son Beau in 2015 from cancer. But it's dedication to serving his country that Warren lauds the most. "Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service," she says. "He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods. And we can't afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American." (Read more Elizabeth Warren stories.)