French Court Makes Emergency Ruling on Amazon

(Newser) – A French court has ordered Amazon to stop selling, receiving, or delivering non-essential goods for the next month to protect its employees from the virus. Amazon protested Tuesday's emergency ruling, while unions hailed it as a victory for workers' rights and public health. The ruling requires Amazon to evaluate health risks at all its facilities around France and negotiate new safety measures with worker representatives. Amazon must suspend its non-essential trade within 24 hours or face $1.1 million in fines per day. Sales of food, medicine, and hygiene supplies are still allowed, reports the AP. The court stopped short of halting all activity at Amazon's six French warehouses, as unions had sought.

story continues below

But the court found that despite repeated visits from labor inspectors, Amazon didn't do enough to enforce social distancing, to ensure that turnstiles and locker rooms were virus-free, or to increase cleaning of its warehouses. Unions say one worker infected with the virus is in intensive care. Amazon France said the company "disagrees with the decision" and is "evaluating its implications for our French logistical operations. Nothing is more important than the security of our staff." In the US, meanwhile, a move in the opposite direction: The Wall Street Journal on Monday reported Amazon's warehouses here would this week begin accepting shipments of non-essential items from its third-party sellers, though there will be some limits in place to make sure enough room for essential goods is maintained.