Tired of Frozen? Stream These Less Obvious Kids Movies

(Newser) – Weeks of quarantine with kids have a way of burning through a movie collection. Even with the libraries of streaming services like Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and others, there are plenty of households that have already had their fill of Frozen and overdosed on Onward. In the best of times, the canon for kids movies can feel limiting. Disney overwhelms. But there’s a wider world of movies out there for young ones, the AP reports. We'll assume they’ve already accrued a solid foundation of some of the essentials: Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Iron Giant, Pixar, the Muppets, et cetera. So here's a few slightly further afield options—all available to stream, rent, or are free—that your kids might not have seen:

Fly Away Home : In this 1996 film, with Anna Paquin and Jeff Daniels, a 13-year-old (Paquin) moves in with her estranged father (Daniels) in rural Canada after the death of her mother. She adopts an abandoned nest of goose eggs, raises them, and teaches them to fly South for the winter. Available to stream on the Criterion Channel.

: In this 1996 film, with Anna Paquin and Jeff Daniels, a 13-year-old (Paquin) moves in with her estranged father (Daniels) in rural Canada after the death of her mother. She adopts an abandoned nest of goose eggs, raises them, and teaches them to fly South for the winter. Available to stream on the Criterion Channel. Lupin the Third: The Castle of Cagliostro : Studio Ghibli films are so good—among the most wondrous in cinema—you might just go ahead and buy copies of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Princess Mononoke. But for now, you can stream the feature-film directing debut of Hayao Miyazaki, The Castle of Cagliostro, on Netflix.

: Studio Ghibli films are so good—among the most wondrous in cinema—you might just go ahead and buy copies of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Princess Mononoke. But for now, you can stream the feature-film directing debut of Hayao Miyazaki, The Castle of Cagliostro, on Netflix. Buster Keaton : No child raised on Buster Keaton can turn out bad. It’s just a fact. Keaton’s features are widely available, but many of his equally brilliant shorts can be streamed for free. Among them, One Week, in which he tries to assemble a house; The Goat, wherein Keaton is mistaken for a murderer; and Cops, in which he angers the entire Los Angeles police force.

: No child raised on Buster Keaton can turn out bad. It’s just a fact. Keaton’s features are widely available, but many of his equally brilliant shorts can be streamed for free. Among them, One Week, in which he tries to assemble a house; The Goat, wherein Keaton is mistaken for a murderer; and Cops, in which he angers the entire Los Angeles police force. For more suggestions, including Stop Making Sense, Apollo 11, and The Three Caballeros, click here.

