Biden Weighs Unusual Move Involving Cabinet Picks

(Newser) – The presumptive Democratic nominee is stuck at home in Delaware—but he's still preparing to be president. Joe Biden said during a virtual fundraiser Thursday that he started putting together his transition team soon after his Super Tuesday primary wins, the Hill reports. The team will help him with Cabinet appointments if he wins the election, though Biden says he already has people in mind for many top-level positions. "If the Lord Almighty said 'Joe, I tell you what. You have to decide in three hours what your Cabinet is or you’re going to be bounced out of the race,' I could write down who could be in the Cabinet," he said, per the Washington Post. He said he is considering elevating some offices, including the Office of Science and Technology Policy, to Cabinet-level positions.

Biden said he would consider naming some Cabinet members before the election. This would be an unusual move—but with President Trump "hogging the stage" with his daily coronavirus briefings while Biden is making videos in his basement, the Democrat will need to find ways to stay in the news, writes Edward Luce at the Financial Times. "Over time [the briefings] will amount to billions of dollars of free advertising for the Trump campaign, which is an advantage he is heavily exploiting." The Post notes that when Biden was asked if the public can trust that the election will be held in November, he said: "Right now they can't trust that." (Read more Joe Biden stories.)

