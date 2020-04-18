Passengers Told Him to Stop Coughing. Then, the Attack

(Newser) – A 72-year-old man was assaulted after coughing up a storm last month on an East Baltimore bus, Fox Baltimore reports. Authorities say two female passengers told him to stop but the man said he couldn't, and an argument erupted involving another male passenger—who warned the victim to "watch your mouth, those are young ladies you're talking to." The cougher replied, "I am an old man, I'm 70 years old," and the man answered, "I'm 60 years old."

The man then allegedly pushed the victim down and he fell unconscious, prompting the assailant and the two women to flee the bus. The victim was hospitalized in serious but stable condition and later released. The Maryland Transit Authority describes the suspect as a black male, roughly 60 years old, while the others are black females about 30 years old. Homicide detectives also investigated due to the seriousness of the victim's injuries, CBS Baltimore reports.


