Former Playboy Playmate Dead at 33

(Newser) – Former Playboy playmate Ashley Mattingly has died at 33. Believed to have committed suicide on Wednesday, Mattingly was found unresponsive at her home outside of Austin, Texas, by police on Thursday after a friend requested a wellness check, reports People. "We learned late Thursday night that it is believed that our dear sister with a larger-than-life personality took her own life," William and Christy Mattingly say in a statement. They say a note was found with Mattingly's body but is still in police hands.

Mattingly, Playboy's 2011 Miss March, had been struggling with alcohol and substance abuse but was "working toward getting better," her family says. The pair note Texas' shelter-in-place order was a difficulty, even though Mattingly had recently adopted a puppy "to help with her loneliness." "Our hope is that Ashley's story can continue to shed a light on suicide awareness and prevention," their statement reads. The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office says it could take 30 to 90 days to determine a cause of death, per Fox News. (Read more suicide stories.)

