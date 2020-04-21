(Newser) – It's weird enough seeing the words "the Buccaneers' Tom Brady." It must've been even weirder for the city employee who reportedly stumbled upon the former Patriot working out in a Florida park to have to tell him the park was closed due to the coronavirus and that he had to skedaddle. Per ESPN and CNN, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor revealed the alleged recent incident during a joint presser Monday with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, noting, "I'm not one to gossip, so you didn't hear this from me." She then went on to explain that, due to the shutdown of local parks, "a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren't in there with contact sports and things."

When one city worker saw a man exercising in a park in downtown Tampa, she went up to him to boot him, per Castor. "It was Tom Brady," the mayor said. Kriseman's understandably stunned response: "Oh, my goodness!" Castor joked back, "He has been sighted!" (He wasn't "cited," as some news outlets are reporting.) Fox News reports Brady and his family are currently renting a Tampa mansion from Marlins CEO and former Yankee Derek Jeter. "Sorry @TomBrady!" the city of Tampa tweeted after Castor's revelation. "Our @tampaparksrec team can't wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles—until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve." There's been no comment from Brady himself yet. (Read more Tom Brady stories.)

