Home Raided Again in Kristin Smart Case

(Newser) – The home of a former classmate of long-missing California student Kristin Smart was searched for a second time Wednesday, investigators say. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant was served at the home of Paul Flores, who is believed to have been the last person to see the 19-year-old alive, NBC Los Angeles reports. Flores has long been considered a person of interest in the case and police said "items of interest" were removed after a previous search in February.

Smart disappeared while walking back from a party to her California Polytechnic State University dorm in San Luis Obispo dorm on May 25, 1996. She was declared dead in 2002, but her body has never been found. Police said Wednesday that the search warrant is sealed and due to the ongoing investigation, they are unable to release details. "The search is now concluded and we recovered some items of interest in the case," sheriff's office spokesman Tony Cipolla tells CNN. "We are following up on leads, tips, and good investigative work." (Read more California stories.)

