SNL Gives Fauci His Dream Casting

(Newser) – Saturday Night Live debuted another episode from home on Saturday, this time with Brad Pitt appearing as Dr. Anthony Fauci in the show's Cold Open. As Rolling Stone reports, that was a bit of wish fulfillment for the good doctor, who named Pitt when asked who should play him on SNL. After taking stabs at President Trump's handling of the pandemic ("When I hear things like the virus can be cured if everyone takes the Tide Pod Challenge, I'll be there to say, 'please don't.'"), Pitt issued a heartfelt thank you to Fauci "for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time." The show featured Adam Sandler back in his old stomping grounds in a duet with Pete Davidson, notes Mashable, as well as Miley Cyrus performing Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here." Video highlights in the gallery.