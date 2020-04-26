Trump: Pressers Not Worth the 'Time and Effort'

(Newser) – Don't expect to see so much of President Trump at White House press conferences on the coronavirus, because the commander in chief sounds like he's sick of them amid reports that there might be a pullback on them anyway: "What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately," he tweeted Saturday. "They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!"

story continues below

Trump skipped the daily presser on Saturday for the first time since Easter, reports Politico, amid Republican fears that the briefings are overexposing him and damaging his reelection chances. The Hill notes that former VP Joe Biden is already pouncing on Trump's comments at one presser—in which he suggested that ingesting bleach might combat the coronavirus—with an ad that says "Biden: He won’t inject you with bleach."(There might be another new face at the briefings.)

