Elon Musk Continues His Rant in Earnings Call

(Newser) – Elon Musk wasn't done after his Twitter diatribe against the coronavirus lockdown. After those early Wednesday tweets, the Tesla founder continued his rant during an earnings call the same day. Some quotes, per the Guardian, CNBC, and the Verge:

On how this relates to Tesla: "We are a bit worried about not being able to resume production in the Bay Area, and that should be identified as a serious risk," he said, noting that that area's stay-home order, which came before the statewide one, forced Tesla's primary factory to shut down. The order was recently extended through at least the end of May. "The extension of shelter-in-place—or as I would call it, forcibly imprisoning people in their homes, against all constitutional right, and in my opinion infringing on people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong, and not why people came to America or pulled this country—what the f---? Excuse me. It’s outrage, it’s an outrage." The Guardian notes he "trailed off" after that.