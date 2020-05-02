Biden Accuser: My Report Didn't Say 'Sexual Assault'

(Newser) – Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who alleges Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, says she filed a limited report with a congressional personnel office that did not explicitly accuse him of sexual assault or harassment. "I remember talking about him wanting me to serve drinks because he liked my legs and thought I was pretty and it made me uncomfortable," Reade said in an interview Friday with the AP. "I know that I was too scared to write about the sexual assault." Reade said she described her issues with Biden but "the main word I used—and I know I didn't use sexual harassment—I used 'uncomfortable.' And I remember 'retaliation.'"

Reade described the report after the AP discovered additional transcripts and notes from its interviews with Reade last year in which she says she "chickened out" after going to the Senate personnel office. The AP interviewed Reade in 2019 after she accused Biden of uncomfortable and inappropriate touching: "I wasn’t scared of him, that he was going to take me in a room or anything," she said at the time. "It wasn’t that kind of vibe." She did not raise the sexual-assault allegation until this year, around the time Biden became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. The existence of the Senate report has become a key element of the accusations against Biden, which he has flatly denied. But Reade is suggesting that even if it emerges, the report will not corroborate her assault allegations.