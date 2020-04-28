(Newser) – Michael Moore is used to taking all kinds of criticism over his films. His new one, however, offers a twist on that. Many environmentalists and other usual Moore supporters on the left are outraged over the documentary Planet of the Humans, while conservative sites, including Breitbart, are singing its praises. Coverage:

The film: You can watch it on YouTube. Moore is an executive producer, while Jeff Gibbs, who has collaborated with Moore frequently, is the director and narrator.

The premise: The film aims to call out hypocrisy in the green movement, particularly in regard to solar energy, electric cars, and big environmental groups such as the Sierra Club, per Gizmodo. It casts "renewables as no better than fossil fuels and environmental groups as sleek corporate outfits in bed with billionaires helping kill the planet," writes Brian Kahn. The film argues that population control is perhaps the best answer to the planet's problems, though Kahn complains that interviews conducted to buttress this point have "more than a whiff of eugenics and ecofascism."