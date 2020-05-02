Police Helicopter Crashes Into Apartment Complex

(Newser) – Officials say a Houston police helicopter crashed early Saturday, killing one of the two officers on board and critically injuring the other, the AP reports. A pilot and tactical flight officer were aboard a police helicopter when it crashed at an apartment complex around 2am. They were flown to a hospital where the tactical flight officer died, police Chief Art Acevedo said hours after the crash. The department later tweeted that the officer who died was Tactical Flight Officer Jason Knox. He is survived by a wife and two young children, who were at the hospital along with his parents and in-laws, Acevedo said at the news conference. "Jason will be missed but we will carry him in our hearts and in our memories," the chief said in a statement.

The pilot, whose name wasn't immediately released, underwent surgery and was "very banged up," but police were hopeful he would survive, Acevedi said, noting that investigators still didn't know what caused the crash. There were no injuries to anyone on the ground at the apartment complex, a masked Acevedo told reporters. The helicopter was supposed to assist with a search for bodies in a nearby bayou, which was prompted by a tip that the police chief characterized as "probably a bogus call—we don't know." The officers were trapped in "mangled" wreckage before being cut out by city firefighters who worked for about an hour, Acevedo said, praising the fire department as "phenomenal."