There's One State Working Moms Should Really Avoid

(Newser) – For mother's Day, Forbes reminds us of a salient fact: "All moms work." Other facts—like moms getting paid an average wage of 85% what men make, and being laid off faster than men during the coronavirus pandemic—are part of WalletHub's article on the best and worst states for working moms. "Progress appears to be taking shape at different rates across the nation," writes John Kiernan at the media outlet. "Not only do parental leave policies and other legal support systems vary by state, but the quality of infrastructure—from cost-effective day care to public schools—is far from uniform as well." With that in mind, here are WalletHub's top and bottom 10 states for working moms:

Best:



Massachusetts Minnesota Vermont Connecticut District of Columbia New Jersey Rhode Island Maine New Hampshire Wisconsin