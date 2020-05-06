Animal Crossing Interior Designers Offered $50 an Hour

(Newser) – Know any interior designers struggling for work? A hit video game could be the answer. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the latest in Nintendo's Animal Crossing series, players move to a desert island and build a home in a world of cutesy animals. British luxury homeware brand Olivia's says it has now launched a "consultancy" initiative in which designers can charge $50 or more per hour for visiting a player's island, offering tips on home design, and selecting the perfect items within their budget of in-game currency, Lad Bible reports.

"The release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons couldn't have come at a better time," says Olivia's founder Nick Moutter. "With everyone social distancing ... this game allows them to stay connected while immersing themselves in a virtual world away from the stresses and restrictions of current life." The company says those applying to become "virtual interior design consultants" will need a "working knowledge" of the game, but previous design experience is not essential. Cameron Bald at Pocket Gamer says that while he suspects this may all be an "elaborate piece of promo" for Olivia's, "the fact of the matter is that New Horizons is stupidly popular, and of those many fans, some might have the money and lack of design know-how to warrant calling in the professionals." (Read more video games stories.)

