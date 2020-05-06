(Newser) – A New Jersey cemetery worker spent 25 minutes trapped in a collapsed grave on Tuesday—luckily, with his upper body above the dirt. The 59-year-old went into the 8-foot-deep grave at the Hillside Cemetery in Lyndhurst to take some measurements ahead of a Wednesday funeral, according to police. "They did not utilize any shoring when they were digging the grave," Sgt. Vincent Auteri tells NorthJersey.com. "He decided to jump in nevertheless." The sides of the grave collapsed, burying the man up to his knees. Co-workers reportedly heard him yelling for help around 3:40pm. He was freed by rescue workers before being taken to a hospital with chest and back pain, per the Daily Voice. (At least he didn't break his legs.)