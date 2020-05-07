(Newser) – Runners around the country will lace up their shoes Friday in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old black man gunned down while jogging in Georgia on Feb. 23. Arbery's high school football coach, Jason Vaughn, is asking supporters to run 2.23 miles—a representation of Arbery's date of death—on what would've been his 26th birthday. It's a virtual demonstration of sorts, with runners asked to document the run and share it on social media using #IRunWithMaud. "With COVID-19, of course, we can't have a demonstration where we all come together," Vaughn says, per CNN. He says this is a fitting alternative, as Arbery, an avid runner, was running when Vaughn last saw him.

Arbery was pursued by former police officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis while jogging outside Brunswick, Ga. According to an incident report, McMichael thought Arbery resembled a person involved in recent break-ins. He said Arbery assaulted Travis before shots were fired. But a video released Tuesday disputes that account, per Time. A gunshot rings out before Arbery is seen struggling with a man holding a long gun as another man holds a revolver. More shots are fired before Arbery falls to the ground. Family attorney Lee Merritt says police have had the video since Feb. 23, though there have been no arrests, per Time. The case is to be presented to a grand jury, which won't be possible until next month. (Read more Ahmaud Arbery stories.)

