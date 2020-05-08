Bob Dylan Makes Big Announcement

(Newser) – Bob Dylan dropped his third original song in a little over a month Thursday and left no doubt about when his first original album in eight years would follow. Dylan announced his first album of original songs since 2012's Tempest would be released June 19. The 10-song album Rough and Rowdy Ways will include "Murder Most Foul," released in March; "I Contain Multitudes," released in April; and the third single "False Prophet," reports the Guardian. The latter "shares the same sparse, spacious production as the earlier tracks, with Dylan showcasing his snarly, rock voice in a spooky but playful song," per NPR. Dylan had been scheduled to tour Japan this spring, before the coronavirus pandemic hit. June's release will follow a trio of cover albums he released from 2015 to 2017. (Read more Bob Dylan stories.)