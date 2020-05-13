Fallon Pulls Off 'Under Pressure' With a Toaster

(Newser) – Give yourself an excuse to shout, "Let me out!" with Jimmy Fallon and Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie. The pair joined the Roots in remixing Queen and David Bowie's classic, "Under Pressure," on Tuesday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show. Fallon covers Bowie's vocal while Urie tackles Freddie Mercury’s part. Filling out the 12-part performance, members of the Roots make instruments out of everyday items from a frisbee to a toaster and spatula, per Rolling Stone. The line "Let me out!" takes on new meaning, per Mashable. "Who among us has not literally watched their good friends screaming 'Let me out!' on a video call by this point?" (Read more Tonight Show stories.)