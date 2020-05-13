Zuckerberg's Favorite Eateries Just Got $100K Each

(Newser) – The owner of Dohatsuten, a Japanese restaurant in Palo Alto, Calif., says she thought she was being scammed when she received an email saying Facebook's founder was giving her business $100,000. When the money arrived in her bank account, Seiko Alba found out it was for real. Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, pediatrician and philanthropist Priscilla Chan, have donated $100,000 to each of their eight favorite restaurants to help the businesses survive during the pandemic, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. They personally contacted the restaurants via email to let them know.

The other Bay Area restaurants getting help from Chan and Zuckerberg include La Ciccia and Liberties Bar and Grill in San Francisco, Sushi Sam's Edomata in San Mateo, and Chef Chu's in Los Altos. The restaurants can use the cash for whatever they see fit, including rent and payroll expenses. Some of the chosen eateries, including Dohatsuten and Chef Chu's, have posted on Facebook about delivering free meals to local hospitals. "I just appreciate what they did for us and we are going to use that money to give back to health workers and people in shelters," Alba tells NBC Bay Area. (Read more Mark Zuckerberg stories.)

