(Newser) – As America remains mired in a drug crisis, the added weight of the coronavirus pandemic has only made things harder. That's per WalletHub, which looked at all 50 states and DC to see which areas are affected the most by drug abuse. It looked at nearly two dozen metrics, including overdose deaths per capita, teen and adult drug use, employee drug-test laws, drug arrests, and rehab options. At the top of the list of states with the biggest drug problems: Missouri. Read on: