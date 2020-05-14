Bees Meet Dogs, With Deadly Result

(Newser) – The sting bested the bite as three dogs were killed by a swarm of bees in Arizona on Wednesday. Just before 3pm local time, the Tucson Fire Department announced an "aggressive" swarm had targeted the dogs, one of which died as crews used a foam to kill the bees. "We never enjoy killing precious bees, but in these rare cases it is necessary," the department tweeted. The other dogs were moved indoors but later died at a veterinary clinic, reports NBC News.

The swarm had found shelter in a shed on the city's southeast side before the attack, per KOLD. No owners of the dogs were identified. "Please be mindful of your animals always, but particularly when there are bees on your property," the department warned. After another bee swarm appeared at a home late last month, a local pest control company informed AZ Family that it was swarming season—a time when hives split in two, with half of the worker bees following a new queen in a quest to find a new home.


