McDonald's Is Making Dozens of Changes

"We only get one chance to do this the right way," states a McDonald's guide to reopening its 14,000 US restaurants for dine-in service. The 59-page guide seen by the Wall Street Journal lists dozens of changes restaurants must implement "in addition to state and local laws, before reopening a dining room." The manual says soda fountains must be closed, unless an employee is available to operate them. Workers will have to wear face masks, and customers should be given masks in jurisdictions where they are required. The guide says some tables in dining areas should be closed to allow social distancing, reports Delish. Touch-screen kiosks should be cleaned after every use, and employees should use timers to remind themselves to wipe down surfaces every 30 minutes. PlayPlaces should remain closed, the guide states.

The guide also offers talking points for employees dealing with concerned—or difficult—customers, CNN reports. "We are all in this together and this team has come together in so many amazing ways over the last few months," is one suggested line. Another: "Our top priority is safety and, due to our cleaning guidelines, we ask that you refrain from bathing in our restroom." McDonald's says that once franchisees have met requirements, which include training staff on the new guidelines and investing in new equipment like touchless sinks, they can choose when to reopen. Owners facing financial difficulties can ask a "distressed restaurant team" for help, the company says. (Last week, two McDonald's employees were shot after a dispute over a closed dining area.)

