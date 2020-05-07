Cops: McDonald's Workers Shot Over Virus-Closed Dining Area

(Newser) – Two employees of a McDonald's in southwest Oklahoma City were shot Wednesday in what authorities described as a dispute involving the closure of the restaurant's dining area. A third employee who fell and suffered a head injury during the scuffle was also taken to hospital, per KOCO. Oklahoma City Police Lt. Michelle Henderson tells NBC News that the victims, including two 17-year-olds, are in non-life-threatening condition. One male employee was shot in the upper arm and another in the shoulder, per KOCO.

Two customers fled the scene but were arrested nearby, per CNN. Henderson said the man and woman were asked to leave as the dining area was closed due to COVID-19, but "they refused and produced a gun," per NBC. (Other reports describe two female suspects.) Nonessential businesses were closed through much of April in Oklahoma, which doesn't have a formal stay-at-home order. Per KOCO, restaurant dining rooms were allowed to reopen with strict sanitation protocols beginning May 1. (Police say a Family Dollar security guard was killed in a dispute over a face mask.)

