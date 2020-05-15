Musk Lists 5 More Properties for Sale

(Newser) – Elon Musk appears to be keeping with his decision to own no home, with five more properties listed for sale. The Tesla founder is selling a 16,000-square foot mansion on 47 acres in Hillsborough, Calif., for $35 million, per the San Jose Mercury News. Musk purchased the home, featuring 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, for $23.3 million in 2017, per the New York Post. The four other homes are in Los Angeles' Bel-Air neighborhood and listed together for $62.5 million. It's "a project for the big thinker, designed to showcase one of the best views in Los Angeles," according to the Zillow listing.

Musk previously listed a pair of homes in Bel-Air, including one formerly owned by Gene Wilder, for a combined $39.5 million. After complaining earlier this month that Tesla stock was "too high," the 48-year-old billionaire vowed to sell almost all of his possessions and "own no house." "They're kind of an attack vector," he said on a recent episode of Joe Rogan's podcast. "[Critics] say, 'Hey billionaire, you've got all this stuff.' Well, now I don't have any stuff. Now what are you going to do?" (The billionaire just welcomed a son with Grimes, but his name might not be legal.)

