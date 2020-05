(Newser) – State Department Inspector General Steve Linick was looking into a lot more than dog-walking and errand-running when he was abruptly fired on Friday, House Democrats say. Lawmakers have confirmed that the watchdog's other investigations included a probe of President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's decision last May to bypass Congress using a national emergency loophole and allow arms sales to Saudi Arabia, reports NBC News. Congress had delayed approval because of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. More:

"Troubling." House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Eliot Engel said he had asked for the Saudi investigation. "His office was investigating—at my request—Trump’s phony declaration of an emergency so he could send weapons to Saudi Arabia," Engel said in a statement. "We don’t have the full picture yet, but it’s troubling that Secretary Pompeo wanted Mr. Linick pushed out before this work could be completed."