Trump's Doctor Explains President's Hydroxychloroquine Use ... Sort Of

(Newser) – Wondering why President Trump would take hydroxychloroquine despite the fact that he does not have the coronavirus, there's no evidence the drug actually helps those who do have the virus, and its side effects are dangerous enough that even Fox News thinks Trump taking it is a bad idea? Well, allow the White House doctor to explain. "After numerous discussions he and I had regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks," presidential physician Sean Conley says in a 114-word letter released following Trump's Monday revelation. Mediaite calls the letter "vague."

story continues below

It's not clear when Trump started taking the drug or at what dose; he's long been touting it as not only a treatment for the virus but a preventative measure, though there's also no evidence it would be effective as such. Trump said Monday that he personally requested the drug, the AP reports. More from Conley's letter, per the Hill: "In consultation with our inter-agency partners and subject matter experts around the country, I continue to monitor the myriad studies investigating potential COVID-19 therapies, and I anticipate employing the same shared medical decision making based on the evidence at hand in the future." (Read more hydroxychloroquine stories.)

