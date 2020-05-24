Trump Has a New Pitch: the 'Big Bang'

(Newser) – President Donald Trump has a new pitch to voters for this fall: Trust me. As the economy faces a once-in-a-century recession, with more than 38 million people out of work, Trump is increasingly talking up a future recovery that probably won't materialize until after the November election, the AP reports. He's asking voters to look past the pain being felt across the nation and give him another four-year term on the promise of an economic comeback in 2021. "It's a transition to greatness," Trump says, predicting a burgeoning economy come the fall. "You're going to see some great numbers in the fourth quarter, and you’re going to end up doing a great year next year." His chief economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, echoes the wait-until-next-year sentiment, holding out hope for a "big bang 2021."

It's a delayed-reward tactic Trump was using long before the global pandemic gut-punched the country. He has turned to it with new urgency as the coronavirus has robbed him of the booming economy that was to be the core of his reelection message. Trump had already pledged to finally release a Republican health care plan after the polls closed—despite having served more than three years in office—along with a postelection tax cut and a "Phase 2" trade deal with China. Now, Trump is making the case to voters that if he helped bolster the economy once, he can do it again. Economists, however, warn that the "snap back" Trump's team is talking up seems unlikely, given the severity of the recession. It will take years for the economy to recover, according to the Congressional Budget Office.