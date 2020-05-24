Hilary Duff Calls Online Conspiracy 'Disgusting'

(Newser) – Hilary Duff unloaded on Internet conspiracy theorists Saturday after she was accused—without evidence—of trafficking in children, Billboard reports. "Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting," the singer/actress tweeted. "Whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby." Seems it all began after Duff posted a now-deleted Instagram image of her 8-year-old son, Luca Cruz, lying down in the buff with lotion on him, per the New York Post. Some followers responded as if the 32-year-old mom had broken the law.

"The fact that ppl are saying theres nothing wrong with the picture is a reason why celebs will never get caught trafficking their kids," posted one, with another saying, "I have photos of my kids 'first baths' and all that on my PRIVATE friends and fam only Facebook. ... BUT THATS NOT A BABY it's and entire child. After about 18 months, nah cut it out." Yet another called it "terrifying" and "sad" and said "it really proves that a lot of child trafficking goes down in Hollywood." But Duff had clearly had enough: "Let me say this in the strongest terms, this is all a fabricated disgusting Internet lie, created and perpetuated by trolls and idiots," her rep tells E! News. "Hilary's own post this morning is all that needs to be said on the matter." (Read more trolls stories.)

