UConn Senior Sought in 2 Murders

Police in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut are hunting a double murder suspect believed to be armed and dangerous. Police say University of Connecticut senior Peter Manfredonia, 23, killed a man with a sword or machete in Willington, Ct. Friday and inflicted life-threatening injuries on another, NBC Connecticut reports. He also allegedly stole several guns during a home invasion in Willington before killing 23-year-old acquaintance Nicholas Eisele in Derby, Ct. on Sunday and kidnapping the man's girlfriend. Police say Eisele's vehicle was abandoned in New Jersey Sunday afternoon, along with the abducted woman, who identified Manfredonia as her captor. He was last sighted in East Stroudsburg, Pa. around 6pm Sunday.

The murdered Willington man has been identified as Tom DeMers, 62. His wife, Cynthia DeMers, tells the Hartford Courant that Manfredonia attacked her husband and an elderly neighbor after they spotted him walking on the road and offered him a ride back to his motorcycle. "It could have been anybody who offered him a ride," she says. "It could have been any of my neighbors' husbands. It just happened to be mine." Police say the home invasion victim told them Manfredonia held him against his will from Friday until early Sunday and stole his truck and four firearms. Police describe Manfredonia as a 6-foot-3 white man. They say anybody who sees him should not approach him but should call 911 immediately.


