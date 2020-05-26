Company to Fiance After Fatal Crash: Hope You 'Cry All Day'

(Newser) – Few company-customer disputes reach this level of personal. As the Denver Channel reports, the controversy revolves around the death of a bride-to-be, the videography company that was hired to film her wedding, and the company's refusal to issue a refund in the wake of her death. In February, Alexis Wyatt of Colorado Springs was killed in a car crash. Fiance Justin Montney then reached out to Copper Stallion Media to request a refund of the $1,800 he paid ahead of their May wedding. The company offered its condolences but said the contract was non-refundable. Montney tells WRDO that, yes, he knows the contract he signed was non-refundable, but he thought the company would give him a break under the circumstances. When the company refused to budge, he took his story public, and Copper Stallion has responded in remarkably blunt fashion.

Montney "admits that the contract was non-refundable but says we should give the money back due to the circumstance," says the company. "Life is a b----, Justin." This is on a website called JustinMontney.com created by the company expressly to present its side of the story.

The site, which includes the company's correspondence with Montley, states that the couple booked two videographers who blocked off the day. "Now, we have two shooters who cannot film that day and lose out on that income," it explains. "Nonrefundable deposits are the industry standard."

A since-deleted online post went further. The company posted an image of the couple on May 23 and wrote: "Today would have been the day where we would have filmed Justin and Alexis' wedding. After what Justin pulled with the media stunt to try and shake us down for a refund we hope you sob and cry all day for what would have been your wedding day."