Pentagon Takes 'Rare Step' After Latest Protests

(Newser) – Minnesota's governor has called in more National Guard members to quell violence that has erupted in Minneapolis and to some extent in St. Paul. Numbers vary, but CBS Minnesota notes that up to 13,000 soldiers and airmen might be serving in Minnesota and CNN reports that 2,500 personnel will be mobilized by noon Saturday. "Our great cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are under assault," said Gov. Tim Walz. "The situation in in Minneapolis is now about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great city." He estimated that roughly 80% of protesters were out-of-state and said officials will soon release names and background data of people arrested.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also talked to reporters, saying that "this is no longer about verbal expression. This is about violence and we need to make sure that it stops." Meanwhile, the AP reports that the Pentagon has taken the "rare step" of telling the US Army to deploy active-duty US military police units in Minneapolis. Sources say that includes soldiers from Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Drum in New York, Fort Carson in Colorado, and Fort Riley in Kansas. The orders were given verbally Friday after President Trump sought military options from Defense Secretary Mark Esper to curb the protests in Minneapolis. (See what Killer Mike says about the unrest.)