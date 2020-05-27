Nevada Governor Has News About Casinos, Himself

(Newser) – Nevada's blueprint on reopening the state includes a nugget of interest not just to state residents: Vegas casinos will reopen their doors on June 4. Each individual resort will have to submit a detailed plan ahead of time, reports the Las Vegas Sun, but visitors can expect to see the new-normal in terms of health precautions: partitions to help with social distancing, face masks for employees and gamblers alike, sanitizing stations, etc. Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the news Tuesday, but he had to do so by phone and press release rather than at a regular news conference—because he may have been exposed to COVID-19.

“I want to be clear: I feel fine and I am not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19,” he said. “I hope Nevadans can use this as a learning lesson, if you have been exposed, or if you know someone who has been exposed, go get a test, even if you’re asymptomatic. It’s that easy.” The governor's possible exposure came when he visited a work site last week, per the AP. A worker there subsequently tested positive. Sisolak says he plans to be tested Wednesday and will release the results. Nevada had seen about 8,000 confirmed cases and 396 deaths as of Tuesday. (Read more Las Vegas stories.)

