Here's How Disney World Plans to Reopen

(Newser) – The Walt Disney World Resort fully intends to open its parks this summer. Park officials on Wednesday proposed a plan to reopen Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15, per WESH. Guests will be required to reserve park entry in advance, undergo a temperature check at arrival, and wear a face covering under the plan, presented during a meeting of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force. Workers will also wear face coverings; character meet-and-greets, parades, fireworks, and other crowd-drawing events will be suspended, according to the plan.

It still needs approval from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Both have already approved Universal Orlando's plan to reopen its parks on June 5, per WESH. Legoland Florida is set for a June 1 reopening; SeaWorld will follow 10 days later. Disney World senior vice president of operations Jim McPhee said parks would enforce physical distancing and install hand-washing and sanitizing stations, per Variety. Disney has also released guidelines for reopening its stores across North America, which have been closed since March 17, per MarketWatch. Under that plan, all visitors age 2 and over are required to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing.


