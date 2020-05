Demonstrators attack a California Highway Patrol cruiser in the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, during a protest about the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

