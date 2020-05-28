Guy's Online Order Turns Up 8 Years Late

(Newser) – When the fifth season of Mad Men aired in 2012, Canadian man Elliot Berinstein decided to try out the Don Draper look and ordered some hair cream online. It arrived three weeks ago. Berinstein says he was surprised when a package from online retailer Well.ca turned up on his doorstep May 6. "I was very confused because I hadn't ordered anything from Well.ca in awhile," he tells the CBC. "And then I remembered one time about eight years ago I ordered something from them." He says he decided against using the Brylcreem after he opened the tube. "It was bright yellow," he said. "When I Googled it, it was supposed to be pretty white, so I didn't try it out."

Berinstein, a doctor, says the package never turned up at his Ottawa address after the 2012 order. After moving to Toronto, he contacted the company and asked them to send it to his new address—and when it didn't turn up there, he decided to quit chasing the $5 order. Canada Post says it will look into the late delivery. "This is certainly a unique situation and we can only speculate at this point as to what may have happened," a spokesperson tells CTV. Berinstein says he's moved on from wanting to copy the Mad Men look—but with barbers in Ontario closed, he might try it out anyway. (Read more Canada stories.)

