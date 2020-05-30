(Newser) – It hasn't been a secret that Taylor Swift doesn't care for how President Trump has been running things, but she laid it even more out on the line on Friday. After Trump's inflammatory tweet regarding protesters for George Floyd, in which the president called the demonstrators "thugs" and proclaimed "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," the astonished 30-year-old singer responded herself on Twitter, per Vulture. "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?" she wrote, tagging Trump in the tweet. "'When the looting starts the shooting starts'???"

Swift then issued a warning: "We will vote you out in November." While Swift has criticized Trump before, she's never directly tweeted those criticisms at him, per Elle. Vox notes that Swift was long silent about her political thoughts, even during the 2016 election. She has since explained that she stayed mum because she was advised by her managers not to cause waves, and so she could stay a "good girl" beloved by all. She finally decided she'd had enough, however, and started opening up a couple of years ago, even endorsing two Democratic congressional candidates in the 2018 midterms. (Read more Taylor Swift stories.)

