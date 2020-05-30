'Go Home Now': Protests Rock America

A protester vents at a line of Tucson Police Officers in riot gear at Cushing Street and Church Avenue early on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Tucson. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following George Floyd's death while in custody of the Minneapolis... (Josh Galemore/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

