'Go Home Now': Protests Rock America

Protesters have hit cities from Los Angeles to Minneapolis to New York over the killing of George Floyd and other local deaths at the hands of police—leading to hundreds of arrests and at least two people killed. One death occurred in Detroit, where a suspect in a gray Dodge Durango opened fire on protesters and killed a 19-year-old who was taking part or standing nearby, CNN reports. At least 60 were arrested there overnight after protesters threw glass bottles and rocks at police, and officers responded by punching them and firing tear gas, per the Detroit Free Press. "The more they do this, the more they're antagonizing people," said a 28-year-old protester. From around the nation:
- Oakland: A federal contract security officer was gunned down and another was hurt in Oakland after a vehicle opened fire outside the city's US courthouse, the Guardian reports. The killing occurred about a half-mile from where protesters had gathered outside Oakland police headquarters to protest Floyd's death.