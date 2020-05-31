George Floyd's Brother: Trump Did All the Talking on Call

(Newser) – George Floyd's brother has expressed frustration over his phone conversation with President Trump about the killing in Minneapolis. "He didn't give me an opportunity to even speak," Philonise Floyd told the Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC on Saturday. "It was hard. I was trying to talk to him, but he just kept, like, pushing me off, like 'I don't want to hear what you're talking about.'" Floyd said he told Trump that he wants justice for his brother. "I said that I couldn't believe that they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight," he said. Trump said Saturday that he'd made the call the day before. "I spoke to George's family and expressed the sorrow of our entire nation for their loss," the president said. "It was so fast," Philonise Floyd said, per People.

Joe Biden called, as well. "I asked Vice President Biden—I never had to beg a man before—but I asked him, could he please, please get justice for my brother," Floyd said. The family needs a just resolution, he said. "I just don't want to see him on a shirt like those other guys," Floyd said. "Nobody deserves that." A police officer has been charged with third-degree murder in George Floyd's death. Philonise Floyd said that it should be a first-degree murder charge, per the Daily Beast, and that the officers who watched should also be charged. "They all need to be convicted of first-degree murder and given the death penalty," Philonise Floyd said. "They didn’t care what they wanted to do with my brother. He was scum, he was nothing." White House officials did not immediately respond to questions about the president's phone call. (Read more George Floyd stories.)

