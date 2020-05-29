Fired Minneapolis Cop Charged With Murder

(Newser) – The white police officer who knelt on the neck of George Floyd has been arrested, reports the Star Tribune of Minneapolis. Officials said Friday that Derek Chauvin is in custody, and the AP reports he has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. Chauvin was fired after video emerged of him kneeling on Floyd's neck during an arrest despite Floyd's pleas that he couldn't breathe. No word yet on whether three other officers fired will be arrested, too. The arrest follows three days of protests in the city, including the torching of a police station on Thursday night.

Just before news of the arrest surfaced, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state would assume control of the response to protests, reports the AP. "Minneapolis and St. Paul are on fire," said Walz, who called the response to date an "abject failure." He said "generations of pain is manifesting itself in front of the world—and the world is watching.” Earlier, President Trump faulted Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, though Trump's line about "shooting" drew a rebuke from Twitter. (Read more George Floyd stories.)

