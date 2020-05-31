NBA Star Defends Assault: 'This Ain't No Hate Crime'

(Newser) – An NBA star was caught on video beating up a guy who allegedly broke his car window amid LA's "I Can't Breathe" protests, TMZ reports. JR Smith can be seen kicking and punching the white male, who lies defenseless on a residential street. "Can we have some privacy, guys? Come on," says an apparent Smith pal as the camera gets in closer and captures one last shot to the head before the victim runs off. (See the video here. WARNING: violence.) Smith, a free agent who last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, posted a video giving his side of the assault. "He broke my window," says the 6'6", 225-pounder, per Cavaliers Nation. "This ain't no hate crime." (Read more protests stories.)