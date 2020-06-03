Retired Cop Allegedly Shot Dead by Looters

(Newser) – A retired police captain was fatally shot, apparently by looters, at a St. Louis pawn shop early Tuesday amid ongoing unrest across the US over the killings of black people at the hands of police. The death of David Dorn, 77, was reportedly streamed on Facebook Live before the video was removed by the social media company, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Police have no suspects yet. A handwritten sign outside the shop, near the sidewalk on which Dorn died, read, "Y’all killed a black man because ‘they’ killed a black man??? Rest in peace."

Dorn's wife says her husband, who retired from the St. Louis PD in 2007 after 38 years, worked for the pawn shop owner, who was a friend, and that he would check on the shop when burglar alarms sounded. "A true public servant," the former St. Louis County police chief tweeted of Dorn. "Protecting & serving all the way to the end. None of us who knew you are surprised you went out fighting at Lee's Pawn this morning. God speed my friend." President Trump also tweeted a tribute to Dorn, who he said was "viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before." (Four police officers were also shot in the city Monday night.)

