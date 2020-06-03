 
Minneapolis Public Schools Make Big Move Amid Unrest

They will no longer use Minneapolis PD for school security
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 3, 2020 3:31 AM CDT

(Newser) – As the number of those arrested in protests sparked by the death of George Floyd nears 10,000, with at least a dozen people killed amid the ongoing unrest, a big move from the school board in the city where it all started. Minneapolis public schools will no longer use the city's police department for school security after the board unanimously voted to terminate the contract, the Guardian reports. "We cannot continue to be in partnership with an organization that has the culture of violence and racism that the Minneapolis police department has historically demonstrated," a board member says in a statement. "We have to stand in solidarity with our black students." An alternate plan for providing security is being worked on, CBS Minnesota reports. (The University of Minnesota made a similar announcement soon after Floyd's death.)

